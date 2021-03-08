Sensex Soars 450 Points; Nifty Nears 15,100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a strong note Tuesday, shrugging off mixed global cues and rising crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 450 points, or 0.9 percent, to 50,888 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 139 points, or 0.9 percent, at 15,095.

HDFC Life, SBI Life and Grasim jumped 3-4 percent, and were among the top Nifty gainers.

Tata Motors surged 4.4 percent after it received shareholder nod for hiving off its passenger vehicles business into a separate entity.

BPCL tumbled 3 percent on reports that BPCL Trust will sell up to 4 percent of its shares in the company through a block deal.

Coal India shares rose half a percent. The company has approved 32 new coal mining projects in the ongoing financial year with an estimated cost of Rs 47,000 crore.

Godrej Properties gained about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

