Sensex Soars 428 Points; Nifty Settles Near 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Friday, with benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty climbing around 1 percent each, boosted by hopes for an imminent U.S.-China trade deal and hopes of an orderly Brexit.

Media reports suggested that Washington has offered to slash existing tariffs and cancel new ones set to take effect Sunday as part of a deal to boost Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods and obtain other concessions.

However, both sides are yet to formally confirm the news ahead of a Sunday deadline, when new U.S. tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese goods will take effect.

The ruling Conservative party secured a landslide victory in the U.K. snap election, ending the Parliamentary deadlock and making it possible to deliver Brexit by the end of January.

Investors shrugged off domestic data showing a deepening of the industrial slowdown and a spike in retail inflation to over three-year high.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 428 points, or 1.05 percent, to 41,009.71, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 114.90 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,086.70.

Lenders Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Axis Bank rallied 3-4 percent after Business Standard reported that the government may increase the government bond limit of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to at least 10 percent of the outstanding, from 6 percent now, in the upcoming Budget.

Commodity-related stocks surged, with Tata Steel, Coal India, Hindalco and Vedanta climbing 3-4 percent, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. is getting close to a "big deal" with China.

Automaker Maruti Suzuki advanced 3.5 percent after raising its vehicle production target for this fiscal.

On the flip side, Dr Reddy's Laboratories lost 2.8 percent on a Bloomberg report that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has pipped the company to launch the first generic of a vaginal ring to prevent pregnancy in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.