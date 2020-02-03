Sensex Soars 420 Points, Nifty Climbs Above 11800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Tuesday as oil prices fell sharply and investors shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's three-day monetary policy review meeting, that begins today.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 420 points, or 1.05 percent, to 40,291 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 117 points, or 1 percent, at 11,824.

Reliance Industries rallied 2 percent on news it has shuttered its D1/D3 gas field in the KG-D6 block.

Stare-run oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC climbed 1-2 percent after oil prices settled at a more than one-year low on Monday amid renewed concerns about the outlook for energy demand, especially from China, due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

TCS rose half a percent on winning a $1.5 billion deal across a ten-year period from a U.S. pharma retailer.

Bharti Airtel dropped 0.8 percent while Titan Company rose over 1 percent ahead of their earnings announcements today.

Shriram Transport Finance Company jumped as much as 10 percent as it reported a 38.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.

