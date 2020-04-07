Sensex Soars 2,476 Points; Nifty Ends Above 8,750

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Tuesday, with key benchmark indexes rising around 9 percent, the most since May 2009, as the spread of the coronavirus appeared to slow down somewhat globally and investors looked for more central bank and government stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 2,476.26 points, or 8.97 percent, to 30,067.21 as India entered the fourteenth day of a 21-day countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up by 708.40 points, or 8.76 percent, at 8,792.20.

India so far has registered 4,421 coronavirus cases, including 354 in the last 24 hours. Till now, 326 persons have been discharged after recovery.

The spike in cases has prompted speculation that the Modi government may extend the lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Banks led the surge, with IndusInd Bank rallying as much as 25 percent. Axis Bank soared over 20 percent and ICICI Bank advanced 13.3 percent.

Automakers Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 13-14 percent, while commodity-related Hindalco gained 13.2 percent.

Hindustan Unilever jumped 13.7 percent to become the country's third most valued company after Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

Pharma stocks surged after the government eased curbs on exports of 24 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and their formulations. Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma soared 10-17 percent.

