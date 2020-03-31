Sensex Soars 1,028 Points; Nifty Nears 8,600

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended the financial year 2019-20 on a positive note Tuesday, as upbeat manufacturing and service sector activity data from China raised hopes of an economic recovery following the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors also cheered reports suggesting that coronavirus infection rates were slowing in Europe.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,028.17 points or 3.62 percent to close at 29,468,49 as India entered a seventh day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 316.65 points, or 3.82 percent, at 8,597.75.

ONGC and GAIL rose 7-8 percent as oil prices rebounded from 18-year lows amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to discuss stabilizing energy markets.

Oil-marketing companies also gained ground after they have announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs in the unfortunate event an employee dies due to Coronavirus disease. BPCL jumped as much as 13.6 percent, HPCL climbed 12.9 percent and IOC advanced 5.9 percent.

Shares of FMCG companies posted strong gains, with Britannia Industries surging 8.6 percent and ITC rising 6.7 percent amid expectations that panic buying of items of daily use will help boost the sector's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

IT stocks such as Wipro and Tech Mahindra climbed 6-7 percent, reflecting ongoing weakness in the rupee.

IndusInd Bank plunged 15 percent after the bank said it has seen a withdrawal of 10-11 percent of its deposits, largely led by a state government.

