Sensex Slumps 900 Points; Nifty Dips Below 14,250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Monday amid worries over economic growth after India recorded over 2.75 lakh new Covid cases in last 24 hours.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plummeted 900 points, or 1.8 percent, to 47,940 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 385 points, or 2.6 percent, at 14,232.

Future Retail fell over 1 percent after its board approved a resolution plan to restructure financial debt.

HDFC Bank lost 3 percent after its fourth-quarter profit came in below estimates.

ICICI Lombard tumbled 3 percent despite reporting a 22.6 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

SBI plunged 4.6 percent on reports it is in the race to acquire Citi's card business. MindTree edged up slightly on posting strong Q4 results.

ACC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and CRISIL all fell over 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

