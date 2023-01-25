Markets

Sensex Slumps 774 Points; Nifty Ends Below 17,900

January 25, 2023 — 05:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Wednesday due to selling pressure in Adani Group shares and financials.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 773.69 points, or 1.27 percent, at 60,205.06 as lingering recession worries spurred caution ahead of the Republic Day holiday for markets on Thursday.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 226.35 points, or 1.25 percent, lower at 17,891.95 amid the expiry of January series derivative contracts.

Adani Group shares led losses after an international research firm alleged in a report that the conglomerate is involved in 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme'.

Adani Ports plunged 6.1 percent, Adani Transmission lost 8 percent and Adani Power plummeted 5 percent.

Adani Group's Chief Financial Officer, Jugeshinder Singh has called the Hindenburg Research report malicious.

Other prominent losers included HDFC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, which fell 2-4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.