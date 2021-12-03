Sensex Slumps 765 Points; Nifty Ends Below 17,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended deep in the red on Friday, with heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and private banks pacing the decliners.

Key benchmark indexes opened with gains earlier, but succumbed to selling pressure later in the day, despite firm cues from Asia and Europe.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 764.83 points, or 1.31 percent, to 57,696.46 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 204.95 points, or 1.2 percent, at 17,196.70.

HDFC Life, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Power Grid Corp lost 2-4 percent while energy stocks such as ONGC, IOC and BPCL rose 1-2 percent, tracking gains in oil prices.

Oil extended overnight gains and was up nearly 3 percent in European trade after OPEC+ agreed to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases but left room for quick adjustments if the Omicron variant hits demand.

Telecom major Vodafone Idea soared 12.5 percent to hit a 52-week high after reports that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has started releasing bank guarantees (BGs) issued by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

