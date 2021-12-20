Sensex Slumps 1,190 Points; Nifty Nears 16,600

(RTTNews) - Indian markets plunged on Monday amid a global sell-off as Omicron worries and fears around interest-rate rises sent investors fleeing riskier assets.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex hit as low as 55,133 before ending the session down 1,189.73 points, or 2.09 percent, at 55,822.10 amid across-the-board selling.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 371.00 points, or 2.18 percent, at 16,614.20, after having hit an intraday low of 16,410.

State-run oil marketing firm BPCL led losses to end 6.5 percent lower as oil prices plunged over 3 percent amid worries that a rapid surge in Omicron Covid-19 cases would stall economic growth and dent fuel demand.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Tata Motors lost 4-5 percent.

Bajaj Auto hit a fresh 52-week low at Rs 3,027 before recovering some lost ground to close 2.5 percent higher. The two-wheeler major was replaced with Wipro in the Sensex with effect from today.

Pharma stocks bucked the weak trend, with Cipla climbing 3.7 percent after informing the exchanges that it has received the U.S. FDA nod to market Lanreotide injection in American market.

Peer Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose about 1 percent and FMCG major Hindustan Unilever added 1.8 percent.

