Sensex Rises Over 500 Points; Nifty Nears 9,150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday as investors cheered signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve both domestically and globally.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 555 points, or 1.81 percent, to 31,245 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 154 points, or 1.72 percent, at 9,148.

Wipro advanced 1.2 percent ahead of its Q4 numbers due out later in the day.

DLF, Prestige Estates Projects and Sobha rallied 1-5 percent. HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said he sees 20 percent drop in property prices of unsold residential inventory.

Hindalco Industries surged 5.4 percent after it acquired U.S.-based Aluminium rolled products manufacturer Aleris Corporation.

Reliance Industries jumped 3 percent and Motherson Sumi Systems jumped as much as 10 percent on fund raising reports.

NTPC gained 2.3 percent. The state-owned firm plans to raise Rs. 4,374.10 crore through issuance of unsecured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.