Sensex Rises Over 300 Points; Nifty Nears 25,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday as traders brushed off U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats and reacted positively to Chinese GDP data for the first half of 2025.

Global cues were mostly positive amid optimism that Trump may soften his stance before the measures take effect on August 1.

Closer home, signs of easing domestic retail inflation opened the room for more RBI rate cuts in the coming months.

India's consumer price inflation eased further in June to the lowest level in more than six years, driven by the renewed fall in food prices, official data revealed.

Consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected to 2.10 percent in June from 2.82 percent in May.

The expected rate was 2.50 percent. This was the lowest inflation rate since January 2019, when prices had fallen just below 2.0 percent.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex moved in a narrow range before closing at 82,570.91, up 317.45 points, or 0.39 percent, from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose by 113.50 points, or 0.45 percent, to 25,195.80 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes surged 0.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,580 shares rising while 1,475 shares declined and 160 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Sun Pharma rallied 2.7 percent amid high volume after announcing a settlement with U.S.-based Incyte Corporation regarding Leqselvi, a drug used for severe hair loss.

Adani Ports, TCS, Infosys, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Trent and Bajaj FinServ jumped 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.