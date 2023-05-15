Sensex Rises Over 300 Points; Nifty Nears 18,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares advanced on Monday as Tata Motors and DLF reported strong earnings and data showed India's wholesale price inflation declined for an eleventh straight month to turn negative in April.

Also, data released on Friday showed retail inflation in the country slowed sharply to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April, easing pressure on the RBI to raise rates in the months ahead.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex climbed 317.81 points, or 0.51 percent, to 62,345.71 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 84.05 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 18,398.85.

Hero MotoCorp jumped over 3 percent after reports that the two-wheeler manufacturer plans record number of launches this year.

Tata Motors rallied 2.8 percent after the automaker reported robust earnings results for the March quarter.

DLF soared 7.4 percent after reporting a 40 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

Hindalco, Tech Mahindra and ITC rose 1-2 percent while Adani Enterprises led losses to close 2.8 percent lower on fund raising reports.

Divis Laboratories, Grasim, BPCL and Cipla dropped 1-2 percent.

