Sensex Rises Over 300 Points; Nifty At 15,420

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers on optimism for a global economic recovery amid accelerated Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 318 points, or 0.6 percent, to 52,472 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 105 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,420.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, ONGC and Hindalco rallied 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ fell over 1 percent each.

PSU banks were in focus after reports that the government has shortlisted four banks for privatization.

Bank of Maharashtra soared 20 percent, Bank of India climbed 12.3 percent, Indian Overseas Bank jumped 15.5 percent and Central Bank of India advanced 12.2 percent.

Tata Motors rose half a percent. Media reports suggest that Jaguar Land Rover plans to make its coveted Jaguar luxury-car brand all-electric from 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.