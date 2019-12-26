Sensex Rises Over 200 Points As Stocks Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a fairly buoyant note Friday morning, with traders looking to pick up stocks, after three successive days of losses.

Positive cues from Wall Street contributed as well to the higher opening in the market.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which rose to 41,385.05, is currently up 205 points, or 0.51%, at 41,368.76.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 is up 61.40 points, or 0.51%, at 12,187.85.

On Thursday, the Sensex tumbled 297.50 points, or 0.72%, to 14,163.76, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 declined 88 points, or 0.72%, to 12,126.55.

State Bank of India tops the list of gainers in the Sensex, rising about 2.3%. Power Grid Corporation, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro are up 1 to 1.6%.

Information technology majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are a bit subdued amid concerns Boeing's decision to halt production of Boeing 737 Max jets from January could result in termination of contracts awarded by the aircraft maker to the two IT majors.

While Tata Consultancy Services is down in negative territory with a loss of about 0.6%, Infosys is gaining marginally. Other IT majors Wipro and HCL Technologies are down 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Cipla, Yes Bank, UPL and Adani Ports are up 1 to 2%.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NTPC and Bajaj Auto are modestly lower.

Shares of state-run Allahabad Bank climbed 11% to 19.70 after the bank said the government will infuse Rs 2,153 crore into the bank in the current financial year. The infusion is towards contribution of the central government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank during the financial year 2019-20 as the government's investment, the bank said.

In the forex market, the rupee is up marginally against the dollar at 71.24, after closing at 71.32 on Thursday.

