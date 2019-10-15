Sensex Rises 95 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Climbs Above 11,350

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, though the upside remained capped by a perceived lack of progress coming out of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 95 points, or 0.25 percent, to 38,309 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 25 points, or 0.22 percent, at 11,366.

Manpasand Beverages slumped 4.7 percent and Binani Industries lost 4.5 percent after the Bombay Stock Exchange said it would suspend trading in these shares from November 4 for not complying with listing norms.

Yes Bank gained 1 percent after offloading 6.56 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare.

Wipro edged up slightly ahead of its Q2 earnings due out later in the day.

HUL advanced 1.4 percent on reporting a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Adani Gas rallied 1.8 percent after Total SA agreed to acquire a 37.4 percent stake in the gas distributing firm for around Rs. 5,700 crore.

