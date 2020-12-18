Sensex Rises 70 Points, Nifty Tops 13,750

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit fresh record closing highs for the fifth day running on Friday, with underlying sentiment boosted by decreasing domestic Covid-19 cases, optimism over vaccine rollout and unabated foreign fund inflows.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a volatile session up by 70.35 points, or 0.15 percent, at 46,960.69 after breaching the 47,000 mark for the first time ever.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 19.85 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,760.55.

IT and pharma stocks led the gainers, with Cipla, Wipro, Infosys and Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbing 1-3 percent.

IT stocks benefited from Accenture's strong Q1 results while healthcare companies gained ground on optimism over potential Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Bajaj Auto rallied 2.5 percent after increasing the prices of its entire Pulsar range.

L&T Technology Services surged 12.6 percent on expectations of a recovery in the engineering, research and development (ER&D) segment.

Banks fell on profit taking after recent strong gains. IndusInd Bank tumbled 3.1 percent and HDFC Bank lost 2.3 percent.

IOC, Maruti Suzuki India and ONGC dropped 1-2 percent.

Burger King India shares closed at the lower circuit limit for the second straight session.

