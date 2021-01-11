Sensex Rises 487 Points; Nifty Ends At 14,485

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session on a buoyant note as TCS kick-started the quarterly earnings season on an upbeat note and the government said it would roll out Covid-19 vaccine in the country as early as January 16. Hopes of a greater stimulus package in the U.S. also offered some support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 486.81 points, or 1.0 percent to 49,269.32, closing above the 49,000-mark for the first time. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 137.50 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,484.75.

IT stocks led the surge, with TCS gaining 1.6 percent after the country's leading IT services company reported a healthy set of Q3 FY21 results, beating estimates on all fronts.

Rivals Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies climbed 4-6 percent.

Tata Motors soared 12.6 percent on expectations of improved earnings.

Mortgage lender HDFC rallied 3.4 percent and private sector lender HDFC Bank advanced 1.5 percent after the latter announced its shareholding pattern as of December 2020.

