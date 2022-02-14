Sensex Rises 400 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Tops 16,950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking cautious gains across other Asian markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 400 points, or 0.7 percent, to 56,804 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 110 points, or 0.7 percent, at 16,953.

Among the prominent gainers, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra all rose around 2 percent.

Vedanta advanced 1.5 percent after it tied up with Foxconn to manufacture semiconductors in India.

Coal India rose 1.2 percent on reporting a 48 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

SpiceJet dropped half a percent on reports that former promoter Kalanithi Maran has declined the airline's peace offer on a share transfer dispute.

Grasim gained half a percent after its Q3 consolidated profit grew 26 percent.

Jet Airways rallied 3.5 percent despite posting a net loss of Rs 104.19 crore in the three months ended December 2021.

TCS rose over 1 percent to extend gains from the previous session after announcing a share buyback.

