Sensex Rises 398 Points; Nifty Ends At 25,181

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Thursday as geopolitical tensions eased somewhat, and investors awaited TCS' earnings results due after the market close.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 398.44 points, or 0.49 percent, at 82,172.10, after having snapped its four-day winning run the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose 135.65 points, or 0.54 percent, to 25,181.80, driven by gains in IT, metal and pharma stocks.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes added 0.8 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,111 shares rising while 2,068 shares declined and 171 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies and Tata Steel jumped 2-3 percent.

Globally, Asian markets ended mostly higher as chipmaking and related stocks continued to surge on optimism over artificial intelligence.

Also, dovish-leaning minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting fueled hopes for more Fed rate cuts.

European stocks were mixed in early trade as heavyweight bank stocks like HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group fell on disappointing news.

Oil prices were up slightly in choppy trade after U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his Gaza peace deal, paving the way for ceasefire.

Gold edged lower but held near record levels above $4,000 an ounce. The dollar climbed to its strongest level in two months as France faced a political crisis and the U.S. government shutdown entered its ninth day.

