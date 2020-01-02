Sensex Rises 321 Points On Global Cues; Nifty Ends At Record High

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Thursday, mirroring firm global cues and after the release of a private business survey showing that India's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in seven months in December on the back of a jump in new orders.

The headline Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 52.7 in December from 51.2 in November.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 320.62 points, or 0.78 percent, to 41,626.64, extending gains for the second day running. The broader NSE Nifty index climbed 100.45 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at a record high of 12,282.95.

Tata Motors jumped over 5 percent despite the automaker reporting a 12 percent decline in total vehicle sales in the domestic market.

JSW Steel rallied 3.3 percent after saying it expects to be a 50-million-ton company by 2030.

IndusInd Bank, UltraTech and Tata Steel surged 3-4 percent, while Bajaj Auto, BPCL and Eicher Motors dropped 1-2 percent.

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland soared 3.8 percent after it posted 10 percent growth in total vehicle sales at 11,168 units in December 2019, versus 10,175 units in November 2019.

Globally, most Asian stocks rose and European markets traded higher in early trade after U.S. President Donald Trump said that an initial trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin negotiations on the next phase. News of monetary policy easing by China also helped underpin investor sentiment.

