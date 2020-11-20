Sensex Rises 282 Points; Nifty Tops 12,850

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Friday, with financials leading the market rally amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Global cues were mixed as investors remained focused on the latest developments concerning Covid-19, a public spat between the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve over emergency lending facilities and the resumption of U.S. fiscal aid talks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session higher by 282.29 points, or 0.65 percent, at 43,882.25, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 87.35 points, or 0.68 percent, to 12,859.05.

Bajaj FinServ shares jumped 9.3 percent, while Bajaj Finance, GAIL and Titan rallied 4-5 percent.

Bharti Infratel soared as much as 19.3 percent. The company said the scheme of merger with Indus Towers Limited into the company has become effective and complete. Bharti Airtel shares climbed 3.1 percent.

Vodafone Idea surged 7.6 percent after it received cash consideration of Rs. 3,760 crore as pursuant to the merger.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries lost 3.7 percent after completing the sale of about 10 percent stake in its retail unit.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank slumped 10 percent to extend losses for the fourth straight session after the government placed the lender under a one-month moratorium and superseded its board.

