Sensex Rises 273 Points; Nifty Ends At 11,470

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday, with metals, financials and telecom companies gaining ground despite weak GDP data and mixed global cues.

A sharp appreciation in the rupee against the dollar and upbeat factory activity data helped to underpin investor sentiment to some extent.

India's manufacturing activity expanded in August for the first time in five months, amid a rise in output and new orders, survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The headline IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.0 in August from 46.0 in July. Output expanded for the first time since March, driven by greater client demand in August.

New orders increased as the foreign exports declined in August. New business expanded at a faster pace since February.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 272.51 points, or 0.71 percent, to 38,900.80, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 82.75 points, or 0.73 percent, at 11,470.25.

Bharti Airtel shares surged more than 7 percent after the Supreme Court granted 10 years to telecom firms for paying the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues to the government with certain conditions. Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Hindalco and JSW Steel jumped 4-6 percent, while Infratel lost about 5 percent, ONGC tumbled 3 percent and Axis Bank declined 1.7 percent.

