Sensex Rises 269 Points; Nifty Ends At 11,215

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Thursday, led by gains in financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), which became the first Indian company to have a market capitalization of Rs 13 lakh crore.

RIL m-cap climbed to Rs 13 lakh crore from Rs 12 lakh crore in just eight trading sessions, helped by back to back investments from global technology investors in its digital arm Jio Platforms.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 268.95 points, or 0.71 percent, at 38,140.47, while the broader NSE Nifty index gained 82.85 points, or 0.74 percent, to finish at 11,215.45.

SBI, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Eicher Motors climbed 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Axis Bank tumbled 3.8 percent on news of another top-level exit. Infosys, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Shree Cement dropped 1-2 percent.

RIL shares hit an intraday high of Rs. 2,079.50 before ending the session up 3.6 percent at Rs.2, 076.

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut on stock exchanges, with the stock closing at Rs. 752 on the NSE, up 77 percent from the issue price of Rs. 425 a share.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mixed amid rising U.S.-China tensions, while European stocks rose in early trade on the back of upbeat earnings and a better-than-expected consumer confidence survey from Germany.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.