Sensex Rises 247 Points; Nifty Ends Above 11,300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global markets higher on Friday as Brexit worries eased and optimism prevailed for some sort of a partial trade deal between the United States and China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 246.68 points, or 0.65 percent, at 38,127.08 while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 66.70 points, or 0.59 percent, to 11,301.25.

ONGC, Tata Motors, Vedanta and Cipla rallied 3-5 percent while GAIL, Yes Bank and IOC dropped 2-3 percent.

TCS shed 0.8 percent after its Q2 profit, revenue growth and profit margins all missed Street estimates.

Infosys jumped more than 4 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings results due later today. Both Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies rose around 1.4 percent.

Elsewhere, other Asian markets rose today after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at progress in his high-stakes trade battle with China and Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Beijing was willing to reach an agreement to avoid further escalation.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He told Chinese state-run media Xinhua the Chinese delegation has come to the talks with "great sincerity and is willing to make serious exchanges with the U.S. on issues of common concern", raising hopes that the two countries would reach a deal to end their protracted trade war.

European stocks advanced in early trade to extend gains from the previous session.

