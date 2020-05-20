Sensex Rises 227 Points; Nifty Nears 8,950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview that the government was with industry and would do as much as possible depending on how the coronavirus pandemic will pan out.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 227 points, or 0.75 percent, to 30,423 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 67 points, or 0.76 percent, at 8,946.

Bajaj Finance fell over 1 percent as it reported a 19 percent fall in quarterly profit.

JMC Projects lost 5 percent as it reported a net loss of Rs 34.38 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

L&T Infotech soared 6 percent on reporting a 13 percent rise in Q4 profit.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly as the company kicks off India's biggest-ever rights issue today.

Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and UltraTech Cement were moving higher ahead of their quarterly earnings today.

