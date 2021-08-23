Sensex Rises 226 Points; Nifty Ends At 16,496

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Monday, tracking firm global markets as some of the recent weakness in commodities abated despite persistent worries about the COVID-19 Delta variant hampering economic growth.

Chinese technology stocks rebounded from a prolonged selloff and Euro-area purchasing managers' indexes signaled a strong recovery, helping lift risk appetite in global markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 226.47 points, or 0.41 percent, to 55,555.79 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 45.95 points, or 0.28 percent, at 16,496.45.

The rupee surged 17 paise to 74.22, tracking the dollar's weakness in overseas markets after Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Friday said he might reconsider the need for an early start to tapering if the virus harms the economy.

Investors look ahead to the Jackson Hole symposium Thursday for additional insights about the Fed's taper talks.

IT stocks were in focus today, with HCL Technologies climbing 4.3 percent after the company said it has signed a contract with German reinsurance group Munich Re to create a next-generation digital workplace for its workforce.

ONGC, Bajaj FinServ, Nestle India and TCS all rose about 2 percent, while automakers declined for the sixth day running. Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra all fell over 2 percent.

Adani Total Gas jumped 5 percent after buying a 50 percent stake in a gas meter manufacturing firm.

Arvind Fashions surged 10.2 percent to hit a 52-week high. The casual and denim manufacturer said it has raised Rs 439 crore from various marquee investors including promoters.

