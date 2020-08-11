Sensex Rises 225 Points; Nifty Ends Above 11,300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, with consistent foreign fund flows on the back of better-than-expected corporate earnings coupled with a sustained increase in coronavirus recoveries helping underpin investor sentiment.

Positive cues from Asia and Europe also offered some support after investor sentiment in Germany improved more than expected in August and data showed auto sales in China rose for the fourth straight month.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 224.93 points, or 0.59 percent, to 38,407.01, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 52.35 points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,322.50.

IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Axis Bank, JSW Steel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises climbed 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, UPL, Titan and Shree Cement fell 2-4 percent.

Shree Cement gave up 3.9 percent after its first quarter operational performance missed analysts' expectations.

Titan Company shares tumbled 3.6 percent as the firm reported a Rs 270 crore loss in the first quarter due to Covid-19 triggered disruptions.

Bank of Baroda lost 2.8 percent after it swung to a loss in the first quarter ended June 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.