Sensex Rises 185 Points; Nifty Ends At 11,535

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues as encouraging U.S., Chinese and European manufacturing data fueled optimism of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors also cheered data showing that automobile sales for most companies in India rose at a brisk pace in August over the same month last year. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 185.23 points, or 0.48 percent, to 39,086.03, extending gains for the second day running. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 64.75 points, or 0.56 percent, at 11,535.

Investors chose to ignore a stand-off in a new area in eastern Ladakh between India and China, which led to some volatility in opening deals.

Adani Ports, Infratel, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 3-7 percent in the Nifty pack, while Nestle India, HDFC, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto fell 1-2 percent.

Bharti Airtel rose about 1 percent and Vodafone Idea shares soared 12.4 percent, a day after the Supreme Court granted 10 years to telecom firms for paying the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues to the government with certain conditions.

Escorts jumped 9.7 percent after posting 80 percent growth in tractor volumes in August.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in the country, climbed more than 4 percent despite the company posting a consolidated loss of Rs 73.89 crore for the June quarter.

Shares of Adani Group companies posted broad-based gains, with Adani Enterprises rallying 4 percent and Adani Green Energy climbing 10 percent.

