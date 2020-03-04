Sensex Rises 170 Points, Nifty Above 11300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, with positive global cues and upbeat service sector activity data helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 170 points, or 0.44 percent, to 38,579, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 57 points, or 0.51 percent, at 11,308.

Banks were in focus after the Union Cabinet gave its go-ahead for the merger of ten public sector banks.

Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce climbed 2-6 percent, while Punjab National Bank dropped 1 percent.

Bank of Baroda shares fell 1.2 percent after a rating downgrade.

RCom soared 7 percent after lenders approved a resolution plan for the debt-ridden firm.

Allcargo Logistics advanced 1.6 percent after it received regulatory approval on its open offer to acquire 26 percent stake in express logistics company Gati.

