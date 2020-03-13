Sensex Rises 1325 Points; Nifty Closes Above 10000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares plunged deep into the red in early trade on Friday before reversing direction to end sharply higher for the day on the back of short-covering on hopes the United States would pass a coronavirus economic aid package today.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed up by 1,325.34 points, or 4.04 percent, at 34,103.48, while the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 433.50 points, or 4.52 percent, to finish at 10,023.65.

Both Sensex and Nifty plummeted over 10 percent in early trade to hit their lower circuit levels, forcing bourses to halt trading temporarily.

Sun Pharma, BPCL, HDFC, Tata Steel and SBI soared 9-15 percent, while Asian Paints, Nestle India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and UPL declined 2-7 percent.

