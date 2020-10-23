Sensex Rises 127 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,900 Level

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose modestly on Friday, mirroring firm global cues as investors cheered positive U.S. data and priced in the possibility of Biden's victory in next month's U.S. presidential election.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 127.01 points, or 0.31 percent, at 40,685.50, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 33.90 points, or 0.28 percent, to 11,930.35.

Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki rallied 3-4 percent, while Hindalco, GAIL, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and UltraTech dropped 1-2 percent.

Adtya Birla Fashion and Retail shares soared 7.5 percent after Flipkart said it would acquire a 7.8 percent stake in the company.

SBI Cards tumbled 5.5 percent after its quarterly profit fell 46 percent from last year.

Other Asian markets ended mixed, with uncertainty over a U.S. stimulus deal and worries about a continued surge in coronavirus cases in several parts of Europe and the U.S. keeping investors worried.

European stocks rose in early trade on the back of Brexit optimism and positive earnings updates from the likes of Daimler and Barclays.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.