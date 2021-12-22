Sensex Regains 57,400; Nifty Nears 17,100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday, extending gains for the third day running as Omicron fears subsided and the latest U.S. economic data painted a positive picture of the world's largest economy.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 492 points, or 0.9 percent, to 57,422 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 142 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,097.

Among the top gainers, ITC, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance, IOC and Adani Ports jumped 2-3 percent.

Vedanta rallied 2.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Tata Motors rose about 1 percent as it incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to manufacture electric motor vehicles.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added 0.8 percent after its arm, Kotak Mahindra Prime, acquired Ford Motor Company's captive lending platform for an undisclosed amount.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained half a percent after reports that its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India will take at least eight months to close.

Larsen & Toubro rose half a percent after its construction arm bagged a significant order for its buildings and factories business.

