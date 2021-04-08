Sensex Reclaims 50k; Nifty Tops 14,900

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting offered reassurance in terms of the central bank's commitment to keep policy super loose.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 365 points, or 0.7 percent, to 50,026 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 105 points, or 0.7 percent, at 14,924.

Automakers, financials and metal companies were among the top gainers, with Tata Motors, HDFC, Grasim, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco rising 2-3 percent.

Vedanta climbed more than 3 percent. According to stock exchange data, the voluntary open offer to buy 65.1 crore shares in the company has received offers for 37.42 crore shares.

Jindal Steel & Power advanced 1.8 percent. The firm has expressed interest to build a container manufacturing unit at Paradip.

Dixon Technologies surged 4.2 percent. The company has signed a pact with Bharti Enterprises to form a joint venture for manufacturing of telecom and networking products.

IDFC First Bank rose half a percent after it raised Rs. 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.