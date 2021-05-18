Sensex Reclaims 50,000 Mark, Nifty Tops 15,100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session as the daily rise in new COVID-19 cases remained below the 3-lakh mark for a second straight day.

The daily count rose by 2,63,533 to remain below the 3,00,000 mark first seen on May 17, while the death count rose by a record 4,329, according to the health ministry. Though the virus crisis is not over yet, markets are discounting progressive lifting of the widespread lockdowns starting in early June.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex surged 612.60 points, or 1.24 percent, to settle at 50,193.33, after having climbed 1.74 percent the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose by 184.95 points, or 1.24 percent, to 15,108.10 after a 1.67 percent gain on Monday.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 3-6 percent in the Nifty pack, while Coal India and ITC fell around 1 percent.

Bharti Airtel shares ended 2.3 percent lower. The telecom major posted turnaround results for the March quarter but reported a decline in the ARPU figures on a sequential basis.

