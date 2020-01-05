Sensex Plunges Over 500 Points; Nifty Dips Below 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Monday against the backdrop of brewing tensions in the Middle East.

Investors remain concerned that any kind of violent retaliation from Iran will disrupt the energy supplies and could lead to a spike in oil import-dependent countries like India.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 510 points, or 1.23 percent, to 40,955, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 150 points, or 1.23 percent, at 12,076.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC fell 1-5 percent. Oil prices jumped nearly 2 percent today to extend gains from the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Middle East.

Tata Steel and Tata Motors were down around 2 percent - Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said he is not interested in getting back to the Tata Group in any capacity.

DHFL advanced 1.5 percent. The company has received approval from its creditors to resume lending operations.

UCO Bank gained 0.6 percent. The state-run lender said it has recovered Rs. 800-900 crore from four large stressed accounts in the December quarter.

IRB Infrastructure Developers lost 1 percent. The company has received a no- objection certificate from the NHAI for transfer of nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) assets to IRB Infrastructure Trust and subsequent investment by GIC affiliates for 49 per cent stake in the Trust.

Future Retail declined 1.5 percent on fund raising reports.

Bharti Airtel shed 0.8 percent. The telecom company has received shareholder nod to raise up to $3 billion in equity and debt.

