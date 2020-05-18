Sensex Plunges Over 1,000 Points; Nifty Dips Below 8,850

(RTTNews) - Indian shares succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday, as rising coronavirus cases in the country as well as disappointment over the government's Rs. 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package overshadowed positive cues from global markets.

The analysts at Bank of America (BofA) and Nomura maintained their earlier projections on India's gross domestic product (GDP) and said the reform moves and stimulus packages will not push up the GDP in the short term.

India today recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,242 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 96,169, while the death toll topped the 3,000-mark.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plummeted 1,068.75 points, or 3.44 percent, to 30,028.98 as coronavirus cases in India surpassed China's tally. The broader NSE Nifty index tumbled 313.60 points, or 3.43 percent, to 8,823.35.

Banks paced the decliners after the government announced that no fresh insolvency cases under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will be initiated for up to one year.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank lost 7-10 percent. Among other prominent decliners, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech, BPCL, Eicher Motors and Zee Entertainment Enterprises gave up 7-9 percent.

On the positive side, Cipla soared 5.5 percent on news it has submitted an application with the U.S. health regulator for a generic version of GSK's Advair Diskus, which is used to treat asthma and other respiratory disorders.

Infosys, Infratel and TCS gained 1-2 percent.

