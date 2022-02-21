Sensex Plunges Over 1,000 Points; Nifty Dips Below 17K

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were deep in the red on Tuesday as the deployment of what Russia called a peacekeeping operation in eastern Ukraine raised fears that President Vladimir Putin will order a full-on invasion in Ukraine.

The consequences of Russia's actions "will be dire - across Ukraine, across Europe, and across the globe," the United States told the UN Security Council.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,082 points, or 1.9 percent, to 56,601 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 330 points, or 1.9 percent, at 16,876.

Stocks fell across the board, with Larsen & Toubro, TCS, Tata Motors, Coal India and UPL all falling more than 3 percent.

ONGC bucked the weak trend and was up around half a percent as oil prices climbed, driven by both demand and supply factors.

Bharti Airtel fell 2.5 percent on fund raising reports.

Vedanta tumbled 3.3 percent on news it has made an oil discovery in its exploratory well in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

IDBI Bank gave up 2.7 percent. Insurer LIC said it may not sell its entire stake in the company as it wants to reap the benefits of the bancassurance channel.

L&T Finance Holdings declined 2.6 percent. BNP Paribas Arbitrage has bought shares of the company worth nearly ?413 crore through an open market transaction.

