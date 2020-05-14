Sensex Plunges 886 Points; Nifty Dips Below 9,150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares plunged on Thursday as coronavirus worries persisted and investors were disappointed with announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to inject liquidity and improve credit flow.

As India enters the fourth phase of the lockdown across the country with reasonable relaxations in certain states, concerns mounted that the infection rate may climb.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone to 78,003, the latest figures from Health Ministry showed. The death toll has risen to 2,549.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 885.72 points, or 2.77 percent, to 31,122.89, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 240.80 points, or 2.57 percent, at 9,142.75.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Hindalco, Infosys and Tech Mahindra lost 4-5 percent, while Larsen & Toubro, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp and Infratel rose 2-5 percent.

United Spirits surged 6.1 percent as most state governments started allowing home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding at shops amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Godrej Consumer Products soared 5.9 percent despite the FMCG major reporting weak earnings results.

Global cues were weak as concerns of a prolonged economic downturn and rising U.S.-China tensions dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

