Sensex Plunges 504 Points; Nifty Ends At 11,440 Ahead Of F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Wednesday as weak global cues prompted traders to book some profits after recent sharp gains following the tax cut announcement.

Sentiment was also impacted as traders squared off their positions ahead of expiry of near-month derivative contracts on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 503.62 points, or 1.29 percent, to 38,593.52 on tepid global cues as global growth faces headwinds from the U.S.-China trade dispute, conflicts with Iran and the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session down 148 points, or 1.28 percent, at 11,440.20, marking the second biggest single-day fall this month.

Financials were among the worst hit, with SBI falling as much as 7.7 percent to post its biggest single-day loss in over four years, following a rating downgrade by brokerage firm Morgan Stanley.

Earlier this week, the state-run bank said it would adopt the repo rate as external benchmark for all its floating rate-based loans from October 1.

Private sector lender Yes Bank slumped 5 percent on fund raising reports.

Automakers also fell heavily on profit taking, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motor and Tata Motors losing 4-6 percent.

Globally, Asian markets fell and European stocks were moving lower in early trade as fears grew about the U.S.-China trade war sapping economic growth around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.