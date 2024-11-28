Sensex Plunges 1,190 Points; Nifty Nears 23,900 On F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended sharply lower on Thursday after a modest start.

Weak global cues, profit booking after recent gains and volatility as a result of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts weighed on domestic markets.

Global cues were tepid as uncertainty prevailed over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff policies and the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

The U.S. inflation outlook has become cloudier as another solid monthly core inflation for November challenged the FOMC's view of bringing inflation to the 2 percent target.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex slumped 1,190.34 points, or 1.48 percent, to 79,043.74 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,914.15, down 360.75 points, or 1.49 percent, from its previous close.

Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Life and SBI Life fell 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack while SBI, Shriram Finance and Cipla ended with modest gains.

Adani Group stocks rallied for a second straight day, with Adani Green, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Total Gas rising 10-15 percent.

