Sensex Pares Gains After Buoyant Start; Burger King Makes Sparkling Debut

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note on Monday, riding on strong industrial production data and on optimism about global economic recovery thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccine in the U.K. and USA.

However, with several key stocks paring some early gains, the market has come off higher levels now.

Shares from oil and metal sectors are among the most impressive gainers. Several stocks from utilities, capital goods, telecom and healthcare sectors are also notably higher.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which rose to 46,373.34, gaining nearly 375 points in the process, is currently up 87.30 points or 0.19% at 46,186.31.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty is up 21.25 points or 0.16% at 13,535.10, after rising to a new high of 13,597.50 in early trades.

Cipla rose more than 5% in early trades, lifted by an announcement from the company that it has reached the settlement of its litigation with Celgene Corporation relating to patents for REVLIMID (lenalidomide).

Coal India is also up by about 3.5%. ONGC, Tata Steel, Indian Oil Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, BPCL, State Bank of India, NTPC and Hindalco are gaining 1 to 2.5%.

Eicher Motors is sliding 1.7%. Wipro, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors and Baja Auto are down 0.8 to 1.1%. Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank are also weak.

KEC International Limited shares are up 2.5% after the company announced that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,438 crore across its civil, transmission & distribution, and cables businesses.

Burger King India has made a strong debut. The stock rose to Rs 119.50 on BSE, and is currently at 117.85, up nearly 97% from issue price.

Burger King India's initial public offer consisted of fresh equity shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 360 crore by the promoter QSR Asia. The issue, which came with a price band of Rs 59-60 per share, was subscribed 156.65 times.

According to the data released by the government after trading hours on Friday, industrial production in India jumped 3.6% year-on-year in October, after rising by an upwardly revised 0.5% a month earlier. Markets had expected an increase of 1.1% in the month. October's gain is the strongest since February.

The data also showed India's manufacturing sector saw a growth of 3.5% in October, the first increase in eight months.

