Sensex Nosedives 2002 Points; Nifty Dips Below 9300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares witnessed brutal selling on Monday as weak earnings updates from the likes of Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra as well as rising U.S.-China tensions over coronavirus dented risk sentiment.

India's manufacturing conditions deteriorated sharply in April, as nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus led to business closures, survey results from IHS Markit showed today.

The headline IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index decreased to 27.4 in April from 51.8 in March. This was the sharpest deterioration since the survey began over fifteen years ago.

As the country entered the third phase of nationwide lockdown, there was much uncertainty over the timing of the economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex plunged 2,002.27 points, or 5.94 percent, to 31,715.35, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,293.50, down 566.40 points, or 5.74 percent from its previous close.

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, ICICI Bank and Hindalco lost 9-11 percent, while telecom major Bharti Airtel rose 3.2 percent and pharmaceutical firm Cipla advanced 3.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.