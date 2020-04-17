Sensex, Nifty Up Over 3% Ahead Of RBI Press Meet

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Friday, with reports of another imminent stimulus package from the government and optimism over slowing of new coronavirus cases worldwide boosting sentiment.

Investors await Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das's address to the media scheduled for 10 am for further direction.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,016 points, or 3.32 percent, to 31,619 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 282 points, or 3.13 percent, at 9,275.

Reliance Industries advanced 2.3 percent after raising Rs 8,500 crore in three-year bonds.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.8 percent. The company denied media reports suggesting that it is in the early stages of creating a generic version of anti-viral drug Remedesivir.

Tata Consultancy Services soared 6.4 percent despite posting a marginal drop in quarterly profit.

Emami rallied 2.4 percent after foraying into hand sanitizer segment.

Cadila Healthcare declined 1.5 percent after it announced sale of 2 percent stake in its subsidiary, Windlas Healthcare Private Limited.

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises: CoSara Diagnostics Private Limited, a joint venture of a subsidiary of the company, has started the import and marketing of test kits of COVID-19 in India.

