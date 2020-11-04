Sensex, Nifty Up Over 1% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Thursday, mirroring firm global cues as U.S. Democrat candidate Joe Biden inched closer to a win in the U.S. presidential election and investors kept a keen eye on a hearing in the Supreme Court over the an extension of the loan moratorium period.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 474 points, or 1.2 percent, to 41,089 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 140 points, or 1.2 percent, at 12,048.

SBI jumped 5.4 percent after it reported a 52 percent year-on-year rise in Q2 net profit.

HPCL soared 7.2 percent after its board approved a share buyback worth Rs. 2,500 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement advanced 2 percent on robust results.

Pidilite Industries gained 1.4 percent on reporting a 10 percent rise in Q2 net profit.

United Spirits rose about 4 percent despite the company reporting a 21 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

Berger Paints, Emami and Godrej Consumer Products were up 1-2 percent ahead of their earnings results.

