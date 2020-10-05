Markets

Sensex, Nifty Up Over 1% In Early Trade

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Monday after media reports suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump's health is improving. Renewed U.S. stimulus hopes also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 491 points, or 1.27 percent, to 39,188 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 136 points, or 1.2 percent, at 11,553.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly on reports it plans to raise about Rs 40,000 crore by monetizing its fibre optic assets.

Indraprastha Gas fell about 2 percent after cutting the price of its piped natural gas.

BEML was marginally higher on news it has put in place a "catch-up plan" to make up for the production backlog induced by Covid-19's adverse consequences.

TCS surged 4 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings results due on October 7. Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Wipro climbed 2-5 percent.

Automakers were also gaining ground, with Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki rising around 1 percent.

