Sensex, Nifty Up About 2% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday amid hopes for more stimulus from the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic and expectations of easing in lockdown measures.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 593 points, or 1.89 percent, to 31,920 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 171 points, or 1.87 percent, at 9,325.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance soared 10 percent despite reporting a 31.3 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit.

Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.5 percent. The company said that 75 percent of its global workforce will work from home permanently by 2025 under a new model called 25/25, which requires far less office space.

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC jumped 3.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

MindTree soared 8 percent as it reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March.

IndusInd Bank rallied 3 percent and Ambuja Cements advanced 1.6 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

NTPC fell slightly on news the power giant has invited expression of interest for procuring 10 hydrogen fuel cell based electric buses and an equal number of such cars.

