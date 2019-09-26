Sensex, Nifty Up 1% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Thursday as oil deepened its losses, worries about a U.S. presidential impeachment bid ebbed and U.S. President Donald Trump said that a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 367 points, or 0.95 percent, to 38,960 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 123 points, or 1.07 percent, at 11,563.

Among the prominent gainers, Indiabulls Housing Finance, UPL, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and IOC climbed 2-4 percent.

HDIL shares slumped 4.4 percent on reports the RBI is examining all large loans made by Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank to the troubled realty firm.

Yes Bank tumbled 3.3 percent after the bank said it has received strong interest from various investors on its plans to raise capital.

Bajaj Auto gained 0.6 percent after slashing prices on a range of motorcyles.

