News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Turn Lower Amid Uncertainty Around Fed Easing

April 12, 2024 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower on Friday amid signs of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over the pace of U.S. interest-rate cuts this year. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 345 points, or half a percent, at 74,692 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 102 points, or half a percent, to 22,651.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints and JSW Steel fell 1-2 percent while Tata Motors, Coal India and Divis Laboratories all rose over 1 percent.

NTPC climbed 1.7 percent as its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy shortlisted four investment banks to manage its Rs 10,000 crore initial public offering.

Sun Pharma declined 1.6 percent after halting trial of its Parkinson's disease drug. TCS was marginally higher ahead of its Q4 earnings release.

Vodafone Idea fell about 3 percent on reports it will launch a Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) on April 18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.