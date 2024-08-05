News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Tumble On Weak Global Cues

August 05, 2024 — 12:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply lower on Monday as a weak July U.S. jobs report as well as disappointing earnings from the likes of Intel and Amazon ignited worries that the world's largest economy could be falling into a recession under the weight of the Federal Reserve's policy of high interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 1,550 points, or 1.9 percent, at 79,531 in early trade, mirroring a global sell-off. The broader NSE Nifty index dipped 478 points, or 1.9 percent, to 24,239.

LTIMindTree, Shriram Finance, Hindalco, ONGC and Tata Motors tumbled 3-4 percent in the Nifty pack while Britannia Industries and Sun Pharma both rose over 1 percent on defensive buying.

Bank of India slumped 4 percent as it reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit. NTPC dropped 2.1 percent after 3.66 million shares of the company changed hands in a block trade.

Divis Laboratories fell 1.8 percent despite reporting 21 percent year-on-year growth in Q1 net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.