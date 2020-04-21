Sensex, Nifty Tumble Over 3% As Oil Rout Worsens

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Tuesday, mirroring weak global markets after a historic plunge in oil prices underscored deep economic ructions from the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed over 170,000 people globally.

With 1,336 new cases in last 24 hours, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in India stood at 18,601 on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said. The death toll rose to 590 amid a stringent lockdown in the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 30,378.26 before ending the session down 1,011.29 points, or 3.20 percent, at 30,636.71. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 280.40 points, or 3.03 percent, to 8,981.45.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindalco, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank slumped 8-12 percent, while Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Infratel and Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed 2-4 percent.

Global markets reeled under heavy selling pressure after the World Health Organization chief warned that "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak and that "it's a virus that many people still don't understand."

Dismal first-quarter earnings reports and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that he would sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States also weighed on investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.